Tensions Rise in Uganda Amidst Opposition Activist's Detention

Uganda faces growing political tension as the son of President Museveni, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, claims to have detained opposition bodyguard Eddie Mutwe. The incident highlights alleged government abuses under Museveni, as opposition leaders face threats and arrests. Human rights groups demand Mutwe's release amidst accusations of election fraud and dissent suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:22 IST
Eddie Mutwe, an opposition activist and chief bodyguard to Uganda's prominent opposition leader Bobi Wine, has reportedly been detained by the country's military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Kainerugaba, who is also the son of President Yoweri Museveni, posted on social media claiming responsibility for the capture.

The incident has sparked significant controversy, with opposition parties accusing the government of using heavy-handed tactics to suppress dissent. Their calls for Mutwe's release come as human rights organizations criticize the government's track record on unlawful detentions.

Amidst rising tensions, critics argue that these events are part of a larger campaign to quell political opposition in Uganda. President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, faces accusations of preparing his son for future leadership despite internal and external outcry.

