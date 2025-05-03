Political Turmoil in Manipur: Congress Criticizes Modi's Response
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi for not addressing the ethnic conflict in Manipur. Despite a BJP-led government mandate, the state has faced significant political turmoil, with the Supreme Court declaring a constitutional breakdown. Over 60,000 remain displaced as political tensions persist.
The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting Manipur amid ongoing ethnic unrest. The situation in the state, governed by a BJP-led administration since 2022, has reportedly spiraled, with Congress highlighting Home Minister Amit Shah's failure to manage the crisis.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the turmoil has continued since May 2023, leading to the Supreme Court's characterization of a constitutional machinery breakdown. This unrest prompted a no-confidence motion and the eventual imposition of President's Rule in February 2025, after public demand.
Despite over 220 deaths and mass displacement, Ramesh criticized Modi's absence in the state, stressing the need for his direct involvement to address the ongoing suffering. He emphasized that political games have overshadowed necessary reconciliation efforts and rehabilitation of displaced individuals.
