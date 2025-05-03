Australians celebrated Election Day with their characteristic flair on Saturday, known for quirky traditions such as barbecue 'democracy sausages' and swimwear called 'budgy smugglers'. Voters showcased their national pride at polling stations, indulging in much-talked-about sausages while turning out to cast ballots.

These rituals were widely shared on social media, further popularized by the hashtag #democracysausage, as voters across the nation embraced a blend of civic duty and charity. Volunteer sales went toward local causes, enhancing the festive spirit of the day with banners flying high and wallets opening for a good cause.

In a campaign of swimwear patriotism, Budgy Smuggler offered freebies to early birds voting in their distinct swim trunks. With polls forecasting a Labor victory for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the festivities provided a momentary distraction from economic anxieties, drawing attention both at home and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)