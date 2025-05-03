Left Menu

South Korea's Political Clash: New Contenders Emerge for Presidential Race

Former labour minister Kim Moon-soo has been named the conservative People Power Party's candidate for South Korea's upcoming presidential election. Facing off against liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung, Kim aims to implement business-friendly policies and support younger workers and marginalized communities, while confronting North Korea's threats.

In a pivotal moment for South Korea's political landscape, the conservative People Power Party has selected Kim Moon-soo as its presidential candidate for the June 3 election. This decision follows the ousting of Yoon Suk Yeol, who faced backlash for attempting to impose martial law.

Kim Moon-soo, a 73-year-old former labour activist turned conservative, has pledged sweeping changes, focusing on business advancement and innovation while maintaining a firm stance against North Korea. He also promises to support young workers and the underprivileged, citing his past as a democracy advocate.

Despite trailing liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung in polls, Kim aims to rebuild voter trust. Meanwhile, a court ruling has complicated Lee's candidacy. Adding to the mix, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has entered the race, potentially aligning with Kim's party to challenge the liberals.

