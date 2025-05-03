Missile Tensions: Pakistan's Reckless Escalation Amid Indo-Pak Strain

Pakistan's plans to test-fire surface-to-surface ballistic missiles have heightened tensions with India, which views the move as a reckless provocation. This development follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 civilian casualties and has exacerbated already tense relations.

In response to the escalated situation, India announced decisive measures against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the land border crossing at Attari. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's armed forces have complete operational freedom to execute a calculated response to the terror attack.

Global powers, including the US and the European Union, have intervened, urging both nations to ease tensions while condemning the terror strike. Meanwhile, Pakistan's response includes closing its airspace to Indian airliners and suspending trade routes, adding to the ongoing strain between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)