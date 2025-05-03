BJP Slams Congress for 'Oxygen to Pakistan' Allegation

On Saturday, the BJP accused the Congress of bolstering Pakistan by questioning the 2019 Balakot air strikes. The controversy arose from comments by Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, prompting BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra to criticize the opposition party's inconsistent stance on national security.

Patra alleged that the Congress functioned like a 'Pakistan Working Committee' internally, despite outwardly condemning terror. He spotlighted Channi's remarks downplaying India's military action post-Pulwama attack, suggesting it contradicted the Congress's official resolution demanding strong measures against Pakistan.

The BJP also pointed to other Congress leaders making incendiary statements, which they claimed undermined India's armed forces. Patra noted that this pattern of remarks raised doubts about Congress's loyalty to India, especially in the context of criticism cited by a Pakistani senator.

