Pakistan Successfully Tests Abdali Missile Amid India Tensions
Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a 450 km range, amid tensions with India. The exercise, named INDUS, validated the missile's technical parameters. Leadership expressed trust in Pakistan's Strategic Forces' readiness and capability to deter aggression.
On Saturday, Pakistan announced the successful testing of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile designed with a 450 km range. This development comes amid rising tensions with India, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
According to an army statement, the launch aimed to ensure the troops' operational readiness while validating crucial technical factors, including an advanced navigation system and improved manoeuvrability features. The exercise, termed "Exercise INDUS," was part of a broader strategic initiative.
Key Pakistani figures such as President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and military leaders congratulated the involved troops, scientists, and engineers, underscoring their confidence in the preparedness and proficiency of Pakistan's Strategic Forces in maintaining national security against potential threats.
