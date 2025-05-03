India Sends Representative to Russia's Victory Day Amid Tensions

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to miss Russia's upcoming Victory Day parade, according to official sources.

Instead, the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, is expected to represent India at the event, taking place amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Though Russia initially extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh was nominated to attend the event, marking 80 years since the Soviet triumph over Germany in World War II.

(With inputs from agencies.)