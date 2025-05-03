Left Menu

Peter Dutton Faces Defeat in Federal Election

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation predicts that opposition leader Peter Dutton will lose his seat in the federal election. Dutton, known for his hardline policies, held a slim margin in the seat of Dickson. His coalition has already been projected to fall to the Labor Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:18 IST
Peter Dutton Faces Defeat in Federal Election
Peter Dutton

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported that opposition leader Peter Dutton is likely to lose his seat in the upcoming federal election. Dutton, who has represented the Dickson electorate in Queensland, faced a narrow winning margin in the previous election.

The ABC's forecasts suggest a victory for the incumbent centre-left Labor Party over Dutton's coalition. Dutton's leadership has been challenged by his perceived alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, particularly on issues of crime and immigration.

As the nation prepares for the outcome, Dutton's political future appears uncertain amid shifting voter sentiments and party dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025