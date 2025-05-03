Peter Dutton Faces Defeat in Federal Election
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation predicts that opposition leader Peter Dutton will lose his seat in the federal election. Dutton, known for his hardline policies, held a slim margin in the seat of Dickson. His coalition has already been projected to fall to the Labor Party.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported that opposition leader Peter Dutton is likely to lose his seat in the upcoming federal election. Dutton, who has represented the Dickson electorate in Queensland, faced a narrow winning margin in the previous election.
The ABC's forecasts suggest a victory for the incumbent centre-left Labor Party over Dutton's coalition. Dutton's leadership has been challenged by his perceived alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, particularly on issues of crime and immigration.
As the nation prepares for the outcome, Dutton's political future appears uncertain amid shifting voter sentiments and party dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Labor Party Secures Victory in Australian Federal Election
Australia's Election: Labor Party vs. Trump Effect
Labor Party's Unexpected Victory in Australia: The Trump Effect
Labor Party's Triumph: A Comeback Amid Cost-of-Living Concerns
Australia's Labor Party Poised for Election Triumph Amid U.S. Policy Concerns