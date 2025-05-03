Peter Dutton Faces Defeat in Federal Election

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported that opposition leader Peter Dutton is likely to lose his seat in the upcoming federal election. Dutton, who has represented the Dickson electorate in Queensland, faced a narrow winning margin in the previous election.

The ABC's forecasts suggest a victory for the incumbent centre-left Labor Party over Dutton's coalition. Dutton's leadership has been challenged by his perceived alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, particularly on issues of crime and immigration.

As the nation prepares for the outcome, Dutton's political future appears uncertain amid shifting voter sentiments and party dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)