Singapore Election: A Test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

Voting concluded Saturday in Singapore's general election, a pivotal moment as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong faces his first major electoral test since taking office last year.

The People's Action Party (PAP), known for its 66-year rule, is expected to successfully maintain its dominant position. However, the election is a critical juncture as the opposition aims to capitalize on public discontent with strict government policies and an escalating cost of living.

With compulsory voting in place, over 1,200 polling stations closed after 12 hours, marking an 82 percent turnout by late afternoon. Early results are anticipated on Sunday, with the PAP already securing five unopposed seats out of 97.

