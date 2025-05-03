Singapore Election: A Test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
The general election in Singapore serves as a crucial test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's People's Action Party, which is expected to extend its long-standing dominance. The opposition seeks gains amidst public dissatisfaction over stringent government control and rising living costs.
- Country:
- Singapore
Voting concluded Saturday in Singapore's general election, a pivotal moment as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong faces his first major electoral test since taking office last year.
The People's Action Party (PAP), known for its 66-year rule, is expected to successfully maintain its dominant position. However, the election is a critical juncture as the opposition aims to capitalize on public discontent with strict government policies and an escalating cost of living.
With compulsory voting in place, over 1,200 polling stations closed after 12 hours, marking an 82 percent turnout by late afternoon. Early results are anticipated on Sunday, with the PAP already securing five unopposed seats out of 97.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Hails UP's Development
Tanzania Opposition Leader's Disappearance Sparks Controversy
Tunisian Leadership Crisis: Opposition Jailed Amidst Claims of Authoritarianism
Tunisia's Controversial Trial: Opposition Leaders Sentenced
Sindh Erupts in Protest: Fierce Opposition to Indus Canal Project