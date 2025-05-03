Left Menu

Singapore Election: A Test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

The general election in Singapore serves as a crucial test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's People's Action Party, which is expected to extend its long-standing dominance. The opposition seeks gains amidst public dissatisfaction over stringent government control and rising living costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:38 IST
Singapore Election: A Test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
election
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Voting concluded Saturday in Singapore's general election, a pivotal moment as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong faces his first major electoral test since taking office last year.

The People's Action Party (PAP), known for its 66-year rule, is expected to successfully maintain its dominant position. However, the election is a critical juncture as the opposition aims to capitalize on public discontent with strict government policies and an escalating cost of living.

With compulsory voting in place, over 1,200 polling stations closed after 12 hours, marking an 82 percent turnout by late afternoon. Early results are anticipated on Sunday, with the PAP already securing five unopposed seats out of 97.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025