Yemen's Prime Minister Resigns Amid Governability Crisis
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:49 IST
In a pivotal move, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, the Prime Minister of Yemen's internationally recognized government, announced his resignation on Saturday.
Mubarak cited numerous challenges he faced during his tenure, notably the inability to reshuffle the government, as key factors in his decision to step down.
His resignation casts a spotlight on the ongoing governance challenges confronting Yemen amid its ongoing turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
