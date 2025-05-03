Left Menu

Yemen's Prime Minister Resigns Amid Governability Crisis

Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen's Prime Minister, announced his resignation citing significant challenges, including the impossibility of reshuffling the government. His decision marks a troubling moment for Yemen's internationally recognized administration.

In a pivotal move, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, the Prime Minister of Yemen's internationally recognized government, announced his resignation on Saturday.

Mubarak cited numerous challenges he faced during his tenure, notably the inability to reshuffle the government, as key factors in his decision to step down.

His resignation casts a spotlight on the ongoing governance challenges confronting Yemen amid its ongoing turmoil.

