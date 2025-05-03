Global Tensions: Navigating Ceasefires, Elections, and Economic Challenges

In a climate of escalating political and military tensions, Russia has issued a stark warning to Kyiv. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, stated that Kyiv's safety could not be guaranteed if Ukraine attacked Moscow during the World War Two victory celebrations on May 9. This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire in May.

Meanwhile, the political landscape in Singapore is under scrutiny as citizens voted to potentially challenge the long-standing rule of the People's Action Party. The election serves as a test of public confidence in the new prime minister amid economic uncertainties induced by a global trade war.

In another development, India has imposed a ban on imports from Pakistan, reflecting heightened tensions following the attack on tourists in Kashmir. This trade move is part of a broader series of responses to regional conflicts affecting the subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)