Political Drama Unfolds at Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration

Political tensions surfaced at the Vizhinjam International Seaport inauguration, with BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas at odds.

A Facebook post by Riyas, showcasing his exclusion from the stage, triggered Chandrasekhar to suggest Riyas seek medical advice for his 'unhappiness.'

The incident highlights underlying party tensions, with Chandrasekhar challenging the Left and defending his presence as per SPG protocols.

