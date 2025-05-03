Kuldeep Singh Rathore Voices Concerns Over HPTDC Head Office Shift

Amid swirling speculations, Congress spokesperson and former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has put to rest any rumors of his candidacy for the state party chief's post. Addressing a press conference, Rathore affirmed his satisfaction with the duties assigned by party leadership.

Recently appointed to manage Surendra Nagar's political landscape in Gujarat, Rathore underscored his dedication to this role. In his previous tenure as HPCC president, he successfully steered Congress to power in Himachal Pradesh, highlighting his political acumen.

Expressing discontent with the decision to relocate the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation's (HPTDC) headquarters from Shimla to Dharamshala, Rathore cited employee concerns and suggested establishing a regional office in Dharamshala instead. He plans to discuss these matters further with state leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)