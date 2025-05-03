Outrage as SKM Condemns Attack on Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has expressed strong condemnation of a violent 'attack' on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. The incident occurred during a rally in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, organized to protest the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The SKM, which was prominent during the 2020-21 farmers' protests against three central agriculture laws, called for widespread campaigns to uphold the country's secular and democratic nature. The organization accused the RSS-BJP of using the Pahalgam attack to incite hatred against minorities and progressive groups.

This incident highlights the ongoing tension and divisive tactics being reported across various regions in India. The SKM and other farmer organizations are rallying to maintain unity and push back against violence targeting leaders and vulnerable communities.

