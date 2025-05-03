PAP's Unyielding Grip: Singapore's Ruling Party Secures 14th Victory

Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) is poised for a decisive win in its 14th consecutive election, according to preliminary vote counts. The ruling party appears to have secured 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats, continuing its unbroken rule over the city-state.

This election served as a significant gauge of the PAP's enduring popularity amid economic pressures and leadership change. With 46% of candidates from the ruling party, the contest remains overwhelmingly tilted in PAP's favor. The opposition Workers' Party maintained its position with 10 seats, highlighting a persistent challenge to PAP's dominance.

For new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, leading the PAP in his inaugural election, the stakes were high. Despite PAP's robust gains, concerns about living costs and housing remain. As Wong seeks sustained economic stability, the party's future and its capacity to deliver on promises will be watched closely.

