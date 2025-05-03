Salem Saleh Bin Braik: New Prime Minister of Yemen

Salem Saleh Bin Braik, the former finance minister, has been appointed as Yemen's new prime minister, the presidential council announced in a statement on Saturday.

This significant political shift comes as Yemen continues to navigate a challenging socio-economic and political landscape, making Braik's leadership crucial to potential reforms and policies.

Observers are closely watching how Braik's financial expertise may reshape Yemen's economic strategies and impact governance in the nation's current climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)