Yemen's Leadership Shake-up: New Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Turmoil

In a significant political development, Yemen has appointed Salem Saleh Bin Braikas as the new prime minister. This decision comes after the resignation of Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, who cited numerous difficulties, including his inability to implement a government reshuffle.

Mubarak's tenure was marked by a notable clash with Rashad Al-Alimi, head of Yemen's presidential council, over the dismissal of twelve ministers. His political journey gained national attention in 2015 when he was abducted by Houthi forces.

As Yemen continues to grapple with a prolonged civil war, the U.S. has ramped up airstrikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis. These efforts aim to deter Houthi offensives and protect commercial routes, marking the largest U.S. military operation in the region since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)