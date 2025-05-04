Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

In a decisive move following their electoral victory, Australia's Labor government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has set its sights on insulating the nation's economy from the adverse effects of the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. Treasurer Jim Chalmers emphasized this priority during a talk with the ABC on Sunday.

The Labor Party, which emerged stronger in the parliament with an expanded majority, is responding to voter concerns about economic uncertainties and U.S. policies under former President Donald Trump. The Australian electorate had initially been troubled by cost-of-living issues and showed stronger support for Labor after conservative opposition unveiled contentious policies.

As fears over the U.S. tariffs' impact on global markets and pension funds escalate, Labor's focus on maintaining economic stability and addressing urban voters' needs is paramount. Critics of previous proposals believe the party's gains reflect a broader desire for government adeptness in handling global economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)