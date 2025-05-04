Left Menu

AIADMK Stands Defiant: Allegations Amidst Political Turmoil

AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, reinforced the party's alliance with BJP for the 2026 polls while lambasting the DMK. Asserting fearlessness against central agencies, he criticized DMK's leaders for allegedly hiding 'loot money.' He denounced CM Stalin's free press comments as hypocritical, amid DMK's accusations of BJP's misuse of agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 09:00 IST
In a bold affirmation of political strategy, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami declared the party's unwavering alliance with the BJP for the 2026 Assembly elections, dismissing claims of intimidation by the Centre.

Palaniswami criticized DMK ministers, suggesting their apprehension towards central enforcement agencies stemmed from fears of uncovering alleged hidden 'loot money.' He also accused the DMK of political fear-mongering directed at the opposition.

Addressing a packed public meeting, Palaniswami challenged Chief Minister M K Stalin's assertion of press suppression under the BJP, labeling it hypocritical. In defense, Stalin cited the state's poor standing on the Global Press Freedom Index and condemned the BJP for alleged 'vendetta politics' using central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

