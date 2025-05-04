Lawrence Wong's Landslide Victory in Singapore Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Lawrence Wong following Wong's significant triumph in Singapore's general election. The electoral victory solidifies Wong's influence in Southeast Asia.

Lawrence Wong, at the helm of Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP), led his party to secure 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats, confirming their continued governance.

Modi emphasized the robust bilateral ties between India and Singapore and expressed his eagerness to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has been a cornerstone of diplomatic relations.

