Left Menu

Lawrence Wong's Landslide Victory in Singapore Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lawrence Wong on his significant victory in the Singaporean general election. Wong's People's Action Party secured 87 of 97 seats. Modi aims to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 09:48 IST
Lawrence Wong's Landslide Victory in Singapore Elections
Lawrence Wong
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Lawrence Wong following Wong's significant triumph in Singapore's general election. The electoral victory solidifies Wong's influence in Southeast Asia.

Lawrence Wong, at the helm of Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP), led his party to secure 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats, confirming their continued governance.

Modi emphasized the robust bilateral ties between India and Singapore and expressed his eagerness to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has been a cornerstone of diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025