Milind Deora Criticizes Thackerays for 'Luxury Politics' During Crisis

MP Milind Deora criticizes the Uddhav Thackeray family for vacationing during the Pahalgam terrorist attack, labeling it as 'luxury politics.' He praises Deputy CM Eknath Shinde for his leadership and slams opposition for hypocritical stances despite earlier support for government's response at an all-party meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:30 IST
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora launched a staunch criticism of the Uddhav Thackeray family on Sunday, accusing them of engaging in 'luxury politics' during the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. Deora lambasted the Thackerays for vacationing in Europe instead of showing leadership during the crisis.

Deora's biting comments also extended to the Thackerays' absence during Maharashtra Day celebrations. He praised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for standing by the victims and stressed the need for dedicated leadership rather than 'part-time politicians.'

In the political aftermath, Deora criticized the opposition's contradictory statements following their prior support of the government's stance against Pakistan in an all-party meeting. He specifically highlighted the inconsistency of Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks, accusing him of dismissing victims' voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

