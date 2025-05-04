Australia's Labor Triumph: Addressing U.S.-China Trade Shadows

Australia's Labor government, fresh off a decisive re-election victory, aims to confront the "dark shadow" of U.S.-China trade disputes, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced on Sunday. The election campaign spotlighted apprehensions about U.S. trade policies and their ramifications on the global economy.

Anthony Albanese, the Labor Party leader and Australia's first prime minister to win a consecutive second term in two decades, emphasized his commitment to running a disciplined and unified government. Preliminary projections suggest Labor may expand its parliamentary majority from 77 to at least 86 seats, contrary to earlier polls that indicated a challenging re-election.

Economic concerns, sparked by U.S. President Trump's tariff policies, heavily influenced voters, leading to the conservative opposition's defeat. As Australia navigates these geopolitical tensions, international leaders, including those from the U.S. and China, await further collaborations under the new government, with prospects of advancing mutual strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)