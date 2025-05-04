India's Trade Halt with Pakistan: Cosmetic or Critical?

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has called India's recent decision to halt both direct and indirect imports from Pakistan a 'cosmetic step.' Speaking in Delhi, Alvi stated that with bilateral trade essentially suspended, it is India that stands to suffer more due to the unresolved trade deficit with Pakistan. 'All these measures are cosmetic, yet we are not in opposition. However, closing imports and exports hurts us more,' he told ANI.

Alvi urged the government for more stringent measures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on election campaigns in Bihar and targeting the Congress party, rather than addressing the fallout from recent events in Kashmir or meeting with affected families.

On May 3, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification blocking imports from Pakistan indefinitely, citing national security concerns. The action is part of a broader strategy that includes diplomatic measures such as holding the Indus Water Treaty in limbo and curtailing diplomatic privileges for Pakistan. These moves come amid a surge in tensions after recent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)