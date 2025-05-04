Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Russia Amid Celebratory Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to visit Russia from May 7-10 to join the 80th anniversary celebrations of Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II, as reported by the Kremlin on Sunday.

During his visit, Xi will engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster strategic partnerships and sign multiple bilateral agreements. According to the Kremlin, these discussions will cover comprehensive partnership development and current international and regional issues.

The visit comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for a longer ceasefire with Russia, amidst accusations of China supplying weapons to Russia. World leaders, including those from Brazil, Serbia, and Slovakia, will attend the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)