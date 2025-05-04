Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Russia Amid Celebratory Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Russia for the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat. Discussions with President Vladimir Putin will focus on strategic partnerships, amid global tensions and Ukraine's wariness over China's support for Russia. The visit includes celebrations with other world leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to visit Russia from May 7-10 to join the 80th anniversary celebrations of Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II, as reported by the Kremlin on Sunday.

During his visit, Xi will engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster strategic partnerships and sign multiple bilateral agreements. According to the Kremlin, these discussions will cover comprehensive partnership development and current international and regional issues.

The visit comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for a longer ceasefire with Russia, amidst accusations of China supplying weapons to Russia. World leaders, including those from Brazil, Serbia, and Slovakia, will attend the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

