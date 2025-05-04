Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Russia Amid Celebratory Tensions
Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Russia for the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat. Discussions with President Vladimir Putin will focus on strategic partnerships, amid global tensions and Ukraine's wariness over China's support for Russia. The visit includes celebrations with other world leaders.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to visit Russia from May 7-10 to join the 80th anniversary celebrations of Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II, as reported by the Kremlin on Sunday.
During his visit, Xi will engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster strategic partnerships and sign multiple bilateral agreements. According to the Kremlin, these discussions will cover comprehensive partnership development and current international and regional issues.
The visit comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for a longer ceasefire with Russia, amidst accusations of China supplying weapons to Russia. World leaders, including those from Brazil, Serbia, and Slovakia, will attend the celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New US Ambassador Signals Bold Initiatives Against China
Britain Calls for Lasting Ceasefire in Ukraine
Putin Announces Unilateral Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine
Easter Ceasefire Doubts Amid Prisoner Exchange: Ukraine and Russia's Tense Holiday Truce
Tensions Flare as Putin Declares Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine