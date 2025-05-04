Left Menu

Stalin Applauds Singapore's Election Triumph

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M. K. Stalin extended heartfelt congratulations to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for a decisive win in the general election. Wong's leadership in the People's Action Party secured a notable victory, emphasizing Singapore's inclusive spirit through ongoing engagement with the Tamil community.

Updated: 04-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:22 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin congratulated Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on leading the People's Action Party to a decisive victory in the recent general election.

Stalin's message, shared on 'X', praised Wong for winning the 14th consecutive victory for his party in his first election as leader, highlighting the impressive mandate given by the people of Singapore.

The election, held amid global economic challenges, saw the People's Action Party secure 87 out of 97 seats, with Wong's continued commitment to the Tamil community and its culture noted as a reflection of Singapore's inclusive ethos.

