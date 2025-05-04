Historic Lebanese Local Elections: A Barometer of Post-War Sentiments

Lebanon embarked on a historic process Sunday as citizens participated in the first local elections held in almost ten years. This electoral event follows a US-brokered ceasefire that ended hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting its crucial role as a barometer for political support in war-torn regions.

The polls, occurring regionally, began in the Mount Lebanon districts, including Beirut's heavily damaged southern suburbs. These areas, crucial to Hezbollah, witnessed significant leadership losses due to Israeli airstrikes during the costly 14-month conflict. Municipal elections, although less prominent than the 2026 parliamentary race, gauge the war's influence on political loyalties.

Voter turnout underscored the community's focus on recovery, with polling stations set up amidst the ruins of Israeli bombardments. Lebanon's government faces an uphill task, securing international aid for reconstruction, projected to exceed $11 billion. Candidates like Mohammad Awali from Haret Hreik emphasized the urgent need to rebuild and revive local socio-economic conditions.

