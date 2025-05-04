No Peace Talks: Union Minister Sanjay Kumar Stands Firm Against Maoists

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has firmly ruled out any peace negotiations with Maoists, declaring the CPI (Maoist) as a banned organization. Speaking to reporters in Karimnagar, the Minister emphasized the need for members to surrender and disavow arms, dismissing Telangana's call for viewing naxalism from a societal angle.

The Minister criticized Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's social perspective on naxalism, questioning the logic of negotiating with armed groups. Pointing out the Congress government initially banned the Maoists, Sanjay Kumar challenged the courage of the Revanth Reddy administration in revoking such a ban.

Meanwhile, political friction intensifies as BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao calls for a halt to 'Operation Kagar' amidst alleged casualties of tribals in anti-Maoist actions. The massive operation involves 24,000 security personnel, as the central government imposes a 2026 deadline for eradicating Naxals countrywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)