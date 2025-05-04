Congress Backs Government's Response to Pahalgam Attack

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi voiced support for the government's response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. She emphasized the party's readiness to back any decisive measures the government undertakes.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already passed a resolution to this effect. During a visit to Wayanad, Priyanka expressed hope for swift governmental action, reaffirming the Congress's commitment to national security.

The call for action includes holding accountable those responsible for security lapses and pressuring Pakistan over its role in terror activities. Senior figures such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others participated in the discussion led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)