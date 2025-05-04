Congress Backs Government's Response to Pahalgam Attack
Priyanka Gandhi stated the Congress Party's support for the government's response to the Pahalgam attack. The Congress Working Committee passed a resolution urging firm action against terrorism and accountability for security lapses, involving key leaders in its discussions.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi voiced support for the government's response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. She emphasized the party's readiness to back any decisive measures the government undertakes.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already passed a resolution to this effect. During a visit to Wayanad, Priyanka expressed hope for swift governmental action, reaffirming the Congress's commitment to national security.
The call for action includes holding accountable those responsible for security lapses and pressuring Pakistan over its role in terror activities. Senior figures such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others participated in the discussion led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Eyes Homegrown Aero-Engine Innovations for National Security
U.S. Investigates National Security Risks of Truck Imports
Biju Janata Dal Stands United with Government on National Security
Media Coverage Restriction Sparks Debate on National Security
Akhilesh Yadav Urges Firm Action Amid Pahalgam Attack Backlash