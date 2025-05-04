Left Menu

Ajit Pawar: The CM Dream Amidst Political Turbulence

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut suggested Ajit Pawar should rejoin the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to fulfill his chief ministerial ambitions. Raut believes Pawar cannot become chief minister in the current Mahayuti alliance. Pawar, Maharashtra’s longest-serving deputy CM, previously joined Eknath Shinde’s cabinet after departing the NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratnagiri | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:46 IST
Ajit Pawar: The CM Dream Amidst Political Turbulence
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut has called for Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to return to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if he aspires to lead the state as Chief Minister.

Raut, a seasoned politician, argues that Pawar's ambitions cannot be realized within the existing Mahayuti coalition, where the BJP, Pawar's faction of the NCP, and Shiv Sena are key allies under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership. The MVA encompasses Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Having served as Deputy Chief Minister six times, Pawar has openly expressed his desire for the top job. His recent move to join Shinde's cabinet, along with acquiring the NCP's symbol, has stirred the political pot, but Raut believes Pawar's best chance to become CM lies with rejoining the MVA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025