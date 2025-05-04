Ajit Pawar: The CM Dream Amidst Political Turbulence
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut suggested Ajit Pawar should rejoin the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to fulfill his chief ministerial ambitions. Raut believes Pawar cannot become chief minister in the current Mahayuti alliance. Pawar, Maharashtra’s longest-serving deputy CM, previously joined Eknath Shinde’s cabinet after departing the NCP.
In a bold statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut has called for Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to return to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if he aspires to lead the state as Chief Minister.
Raut, a seasoned politician, argues that Pawar's ambitions cannot be realized within the existing Mahayuti coalition, where the BJP, Pawar's faction of the NCP, and Shiv Sena are key allies under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership. The MVA encompasses Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
Having served as Deputy Chief Minister six times, Pawar has openly expressed his desire for the top job. His recent move to join Shinde's cabinet, along with acquiring the NCP's symbol, has stirred the political pot, but Raut believes Pawar's best chance to become CM lies with rejoining the MVA.
