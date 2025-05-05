Allegations of Foul Play in Kulgam: A Call for Justice

In a disturbing turn of events in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the body of 22-year-old Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray was discovered on Sunday. Residents claim that Magray was taken by security forces following the Pahalgam terror attack. Political figures have since demanded thorough investigations into Magray's death.

Eye-witness drone footage revealed that Magray attempted to flee, allegedly being an overground worker for terrorists. However, questions about his unexplained death persist, with local leaders insisting on a transparent judicial probe. Concerns about fear and distrust among civilians have been voiced by prominent leaders.

The incident has once again highlighted the sensitive nature of security operations in the region, provoking calls for accountability and adherence to democratic principles. Amidst allegations of misconduct, officials stress the need for an impartial investigation to maintain peace and public trust.

