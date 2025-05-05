Germany's AfD: To Ban or Address the Underlying Issues?

Alexander Dobrindt, poised to become Germany's new interior minister, on Sunday expressed doubts about the possibility of banning the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This statement follows the spy agency's classification of the party as 'extremist' last week. The debate over banning the party has gained traction among German lawmakers, some of whom also propose dismissing civil servants affiliated with the AfD and cutting off their public funding.

During an interview with broadcaster ARD, Dobrindt noted that the aggressive nature required for an organization to be banned, according to the constitutional court, may not be present in the AfD's activities. 'I'm sceptical because the aggressive, combative nature of the party against our democracy must be a defining characteristic. The Constitutional Court was right to set high hurdles for banning a party,' he stated, suggesting instead that addressing the underlying issues contributing to the AfD's growth would be more effective.

Dobrindt's stance reflects broader discussions within Germany's political landscape. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil and others have echoed the sentiment that while considering a ban might be necessary, proactive measures to diminish the AfD's influence are also crucial. Meanwhile, AfD co-leader Alice Weidel criticized the outgoing interior minister for allegedly using the spy agency to target the party, asserting their future role in government.

