Iran Unveils New Ballistic Missile Amid Rising US Tensions

Iran's defense ministry revealed a new solid-fueled ballistic missile called 'Qassem Basir,' boasting enhanced guidance and maneuverability features. The announcement comes amidst heightened tensions with the US over Iran's nuclear program, and follows missile attacks in the region linked to both Iran and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 05-05-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 02:38 IST
  • Iran

Iran's defense ministry introduced its latest technological advancement in missile weaponry amid ongoing geopolitical strains. On Sunday, state television showcased the 'Qassem Basir,' a new solid-fueled ballistic missile, highlighting substantial improvements in its guidance systems and maneuverability designed to penetrate enemy defenses.

This missile, recently tested on April 17, boasts a 1,200-kilometer range, enabling it to hit designated targets with pinpoint precision, independent of GPS guidance. Defense Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh emphasized Iran's readiness to counter threats from the United States and Israel, cautioning against any aggressive actions.

The unveiling occurs as regional tensions spike due to alleged missile attacks involving Iranian-backed groups and Israel's determined responses. Indirect talks between Iran and the US have been postponed, while US rhetoric on potential military action intensifies. Iran continues to assert its missile program as a crucial defense mechanism.

