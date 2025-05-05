Eurosceptic Surge: George Simion's Victory Shakes Up Romanian Politics

In a surprising turn of events, Eurosceptic candidate George Simion has emerged victorious in the first round of Romania's presidential election re-run, according to partial results. The outcome could signal a shift towards Donald Trump-style nationalism in the European Union, drawing parallels with leaders in Hungary and Slovakia.

Simion's 40% lead overshadowed Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan's 21% in the initial count, setting the stage for a decisive runoff scheduled for May 18. The results arrive amidst rising tensions within the EU and ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, specifically between Ukraine and Russia.

Despite reported allegations of Russian interference in the previous vote attempt, Simion's victory has highlighted the increasing support for far-right ideologies. Observers warn of potential consequences for Romania's international standing and domestic policy shifts, particularly regarding military support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)