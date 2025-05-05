Australia and New Zealand Stand United Against Film Tariffs

Australia and New Zealand have united in defense of their film industries following the announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign films by U.S. President Donald Trump. The move prompted a strong response as both countries vowed to advocate for their cinematic sectors.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, confirmed discussions with Screen Australia on the proposed tariffs, emphasizing Australia's firm stance on supporting its screen industry. "Nobody should be under any doubt that we will be standing up unequivocally for the rights of the Australian screen industry," Burke stated.

Similarly, New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, addressed the issue, noting the government awaited more details but remained committed to championing the sector's interests internationally. "We'll be obviously a great advocate, great champion of that sector in that industry," Luxon said.

(With inputs from agencies.)