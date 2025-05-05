Left Menu

Australia and New Zealand Stand United Against Film Tariffs

Australia and New Zealand have vowed to advocate for their film industries in response to U.S. President Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S. Officials from both countries highlighted their commitment to defending the rights of their screen industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:01 IST
Australia and New Zealand Stand United Against Film Tariffs
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Australia and New Zealand have united in defense of their film industries following the announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign films by U.S. President Donald Trump. The move prompted a strong response as both countries vowed to advocate for their cinematic sectors.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, confirmed discussions with Screen Australia on the proposed tariffs, emphasizing Australia's firm stance on supporting its screen industry. "Nobody should be under any doubt that we will be standing up unequivocally for the rights of the Australian screen industry," Burke stated.

Similarly, New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, addressed the issue, noting the government awaited more details but remained committed to championing the sector's interests internationally. "We'll be obviously a great advocate, great champion of that sector in that industry," Luxon said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025