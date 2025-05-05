Left Menu

From Farm to First: The Inspiring Journey of Chhattisgarh's First Tribal CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh's first tribal Chief Minister, rose from humble beginnings, taking on family responsibilities at age ten after his father's death. His political journey began as a village Panch and evolved through MLA and MP positions, culminating in his 2023 CM election. Sai's dedication to social service defines his career.

Vishnu Deo Sai
Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh's inaugural tribal Chief Minister, reflects on his remarkable ascent from a young villager to the state's highest office. Losing his father at a tender age, Sai embraced early family responsibilities, which shaped his ethos of service. His political path commenced as a Panch, eventually rising through the ranks to MLA and MP.

Sai's tenure saw multiple elections, securing his legacy as a representative committed to public service. His journey culminated in 2023 when he was elected Chief Minister, a noteworthy achievement for the region's tribal community, amplifying his influence statewide.

Rooted in familial political history, with predecessors holding various electoral roles, Sai's rise is attributed to his unwavering dedication to the public cause. His Delhi residence, famously dubbed "mini AIIMS," exemplifies his compassionate approach to governance, extending support to families in need. Sai attributes his success to sincerity in fulfilling his responsibilities.

