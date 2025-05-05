Opposition Politics and Power in Cambodia: Rong Chhun's Conviction

In a significant judicial ruling on Monday, a Cambodian court sentenced Rong Chhun, an adviser to the new Nation Power Party, to four years in prison for incitement, reflecting ongoing political pressure on dissenters in the nation.

Rong Chhun, a prominent figure in opposition politics, was found guilty of inciting social unrest after meeting villagers displaced by government projects, including the new Phnom Penh International Airport. Despite the conviction, which prevents him from running for office or voting, Chhun denied the charges and plans to appeal within the permitted month-long window.

The conviction of Chhun underscores the persistent use of incitement allegations by Cambodian authorities to silence critics and political adversaries. The government, continuing its legacy from former Prime Minister Hun Sen to the current leadership under Hun Manet, faces accusations of using the judicial system against opposition while claiming to uphold democratic principles.

