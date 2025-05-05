Left Menu

Opposition Politics and Power in Cambodia: Rong Chhun's Conviction

Prominent opposition figure Rong Chhun was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement in Cambodia. Chhun, accused of inciting social unrest, maintains his innocence and plans to appeal. The case highlights ongoing government suppression of political dissent under Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:13 IST
Opposition Politics and Power in Cambodia: Rong Chhun's Conviction
politician

In a significant judicial ruling on Monday, a Cambodian court sentenced Rong Chhun, an adviser to the new Nation Power Party, to four years in prison for incitement, reflecting ongoing political pressure on dissenters in the nation.

Rong Chhun, a prominent figure in opposition politics, was found guilty of inciting social unrest after meeting villagers displaced by government projects, including the new Phnom Penh International Airport. Despite the conviction, which prevents him from running for office or voting, Chhun denied the charges and plans to appeal within the permitted month-long window.

The conviction of Chhun underscores the persistent use of incitement allegations by Cambodian authorities to silence critics and political adversaries. The government, continuing its legacy from former Prime Minister Hun Sen to the current leadership under Hun Manet, faces accusations of using the judicial system against opposition while claiming to uphold democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025