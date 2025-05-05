Left Menu

Australia's 2025 Election: Influencers and Social Media Lose Grip Amid Political Turmoil

The 2025 Australian election, marked by widespread use of podcasts and social media platforms like TikTok, saw a surprising lack of engagement. High-profile influencers and politicians struggled to capture attention, overshadowed by global turmoil, particularly due to Donald Trump's policies, leading to a disengaged electorate.

The 2025 Australian election was noteworthy for its unprecedented use of social media platforms and podcasts by political leaders. Despite this modern approach, voter engagement remained surprisingly lukewarm, casting doubt on the effectiveness of digital campaign strategies.

Analysis revealed that the campaign failed to capture public interest online, with social media interactions dropping significantly. The unexpected result is partly attributed to geopolitical tensions, notably those spurred by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which shifted focus away from domestic political discourse.

Political analysts suggest that while social media remains a crucial aspect of modern campaigns, its impact was overshadowed by global economic uncertainties, emphasizing the complexity of influencing voter behavior solely through digital channels.

