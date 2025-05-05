Left Menu

Majestic Commemoration: 80th VE Day Anniversary Celebrations

Britain marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with a grand parade and flypast. King Charles and senior royals will join veterans to celebrate the end of WWII, alongside international observances. Ukrainian troops participate, highlighting British support for Kyiv amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:45 IST
Majestic Commemoration: 80th VE Day Anniversary Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

King Charles of Britain and other senior royals are set to join veterans and crowds to observe a grand military parade and flypast, kicking off four-day commemorations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. The events commemorate Nazi Germany's surrender on May 8, 1945, celebrated globally, including in France, the U.S., and Russia.

The commemorations coincide with U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Festivities begin Monday as Big Ben strikes noon, accompanied by excerpts from Winston Churchill's VE Day speech. Over 1,300 British soldiers will parade from Parliament to Buckingham Palace, observed by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and war veterans.

Ukrainian armed forces' participation underscores continued British support for Kyiv. VE Day 1945 saw jubilant celebrations in London. The late Queen Elizabeth and her sister Margaret famously joined public festivities unrecognized. 'We owe a debt of gratitude to those prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country,' Starmer expressed on social media. The festivities conclude with a flypast by historic aircraft and the Red Arrows, after which veterans and royals gather for a palace tea party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025