King Charles of Britain and other senior royals are set to join veterans and crowds to observe a grand military parade and flypast, kicking off four-day commemorations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. The events commemorate Nazi Germany's surrender on May 8, 1945, celebrated globally, including in France, the U.S., and Russia.

The commemorations coincide with U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Festivities begin Monday as Big Ben strikes noon, accompanied by excerpts from Winston Churchill's VE Day speech. Over 1,300 British soldiers will parade from Parliament to Buckingham Palace, observed by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and war veterans.

Ukrainian armed forces' participation underscores continued British support for Kyiv. VE Day 1945 saw jubilant celebrations in London. The late Queen Elizabeth and her sister Margaret famously joined public festivities unrecognized. 'We owe a debt of gratitude to those prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country,' Starmer expressed on social media. The festivities conclude with a flypast by historic aircraft and the Red Arrows, after which veterans and royals gather for a palace tea party.

(With inputs from agencies.)