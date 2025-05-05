Left Menu

Moody's Assessment of Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

Moody's Ratings stated that increasing tensions between India and Pakistan are unlikely to severely impact India's economy but could hinder Pakistan's growth and fiscal stability. The ongoing geopolitical situation may also affect Pakistan's access to external financing and foreign-exchange reserves.

  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Ratings highlights that the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan are unlikely to cause any significant disruption to India's economy, owing to their minimal economic relations. However, the situation poses a potential threat to Pakistan's growth and financial stability.

The Rating agency noted that increased tensions could adversely impact Pakistan's access to external financing and pressure its foreign-exchange reserves, which are already under stress following the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. These macroeconomic challenges come amid ongoing efforts by Pakistan to stabilize its economy through the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) aid programs.

The implications of the geopolitical crisis have extended beyond finance, affecting diplomatic relations, with India suspending treaties and trade ties, prompting international calls for de-escalation. This scenario spotlights the intricate balance of economics and politics on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

