Left Menu

Putin Supports India: Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in a call with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reaffirmed Russia's support in fighting terrorism and called for justice against the perpetrators. The conversation also strengthened the India-Russia strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:29 IST
Putin Supports India: Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/ @narendramodi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the necessity of bringing the perpetrators to justice and expressed Russia's strong support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the conversation, during which President Putin offered his deepest condolences for the lives lost in the attack. He reiterated the importance of addressing terrorism on a global scale and assured Modi of Russia's committed partnership in these efforts.

As India and Russia continue to strengthen their strategic ties, Prime Minister Modi invited President Putin for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit. The leaders reiterated their dedication to maintaining the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, with Modi extending greetings to Putin on Russia's Victory Day anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025