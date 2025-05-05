Putin Supports India: Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in a call with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reaffirmed Russia's support in fighting terrorism and called for justice against the perpetrators. The conversation also strengthened the India-Russia strategic partnership.
In a recent phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the necessity of bringing the perpetrators to justice and expressed Russia's strong support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.
The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the conversation, during which President Putin offered his deepest condolences for the lives lost in the attack. He reiterated the importance of addressing terrorism on a global scale and assured Modi of Russia's committed partnership in these efforts.
As India and Russia continue to strengthen their strategic ties, Prime Minister Modi invited President Putin for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit. The leaders reiterated their dedication to maintaining the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, with Modi extending greetings to Putin on Russia's Victory Day anniversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
