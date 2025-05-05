Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Potential Meeting with Putin Sparks Speculation

A possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia is under discussion, though Putin has no Middle East trips planned for mid-May. Trump aims to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war, with recent dialogues with Russia ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:43 IST
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Potential Meeting with Putin Sparks Speculation
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin has acknowledged the necessity of a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia. Despite the speculation, President Putin currently has no scheduled trips to the Middle East for mid-May, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Trump, intent on negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine, recently stated that he and his team have engaged in productive discussions regarding Russia and Ukraine. Reports indicate that Trump may consider meeting with Putin, though Peskov affirms that any such meeting would require detailed preparations and continued expert-level engagement between Moscow and Washington.

This month, Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE for a summit with Gulf leaders. The potential meeting with Putin, a topic of much speculation, would mark the first encounter between the Russian leader and a sitting U.S. president since his summit with Joe Biden in Geneva in June 2021. The two leaders have had several phone calls this year as Trump works towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025