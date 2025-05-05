Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Potential Meeting with Putin Sparks Speculation

The Kremlin has acknowledged the necessity of a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia. Despite the speculation, President Putin currently has no scheduled trips to the Middle East for mid-May, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Trump, intent on negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine, recently stated that he and his team have engaged in productive discussions regarding Russia and Ukraine. Reports indicate that Trump may consider meeting with Putin, though Peskov affirms that any such meeting would require detailed preparations and continued expert-level engagement between Moscow and Washington.

This month, Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE for a summit with Gulf leaders. The potential meeting with Putin, a topic of much speculation, would mark the first encounter between the Russian leader and a sitting U.S. president since his summit with Joe Biden in Geneva in June 2021. The two leaders have had several phone calls this year as Trump works towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

