AfD Challenges Right-Wing Extremist Label by German Intelligence

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has taken legal action against Germany's domestic intelligence agency for labeling it as a right-wing extremist organization. This designation enables the government to heighten surveillance on the party, stirring controversy both domestically and internationally.

The lawsuit was filed in an administrative court in Cologne, where the intelligence service, formally known as the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, is headquartered. AfD, which placed second in recent national elections, argues that the classification is unjust.

The controversial move has drawn reactions from global leaders, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who criticized it as governmental overreach. In response, Germany's Foreign Ministry defended the decision as a necessary measure to protect democracy and combat right-wing extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)