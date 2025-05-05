Left Menu

AfD Challenges Right-Wing Extremist Label by German Intelligence

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has filed a lawsuit against Germany's domestic intelligence service, challenging its classification as a right-wing extremist organization. The classification allows increased surveillance of the party, which has faced international criticism and support and remains influential in Germany's political landscape.

Updated: 05-05-2025 15:52 IST
The lawsuit was filed in an administrative court in Cologne, where the intelligence service, formally known as the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, is headquartered. AfD, which placed second in recent national elections, argues that the classification is unjust.

The controversial move has drawn reactions from global leaders, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who criticized it as governmental overreach. In response, Germany's Foreign Ministry defended the decision as a necessary measure to protect democracy and combat right-wing extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

