Putin Set for India Visit: A Deepening Strategic Alliance
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for an annual summit. They reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism and emphasized the strategic partnership between Russia and India. Putin expressed condolences for recent terror attacks in India.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India for their annual bilateral high-level meeting, according to a statement from the Kremlin released Monday.
During their telephone conversation, the two leaders underscored the importance of a relentless fight against terrorism, reaffirming the need to combat it in all forms.
Putin's acceptance of the invitation came with expressions of condolences for the recent terror attacks affecting Indian citizens in Pahalgam. Modi, in turn, congratulated Putin on the upcoming 80th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War, highlighting the deep friendship between the nations.
