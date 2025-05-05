Romania's Political Turmoil Intensifies: PM Ciolacu Pressured to Resign

Romania's political landscape faced a dramatic shift as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu was urged to resign after far-right candidate George Simion claimed victory in the first round of the presidential election re-run.

Simion's win has escalated concerns about Romania's political stability, potentially affecting its NATO presence and relations within the European Union. The ruling coalition's candidate, Crin Antonescu, came in third, adding to the pressure on Ciolacu, who remains unwilling to step down despite the mounting crisis.

The election results underscore the nation's dissatisfaction with high living costs and security issues. Romanian debt saw an increase to 7.87%, reflecting the economic uncertainty that came alongside allegations of previous Russian election interference.

