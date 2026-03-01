Air India's Strategic Flight Maneuvers Amid Middle East Crisis
Air India adjusts its routes for flights to North America and Europe amid airspace restrictions over the Middle East, leading to increased flying times and costs. The airline cancels several flights and suspends operations to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until March 2.
Air India has announced adjustments to its flight routes to North America and Europe in response to restricted airspace over the Middle East. These changes will result in longer flying times and elevated operational costs.
The airline will cancel six flights on March 2 and extend the suspension of its services to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar. This decision affects several routes, such as Amritsar-Birmingham and Delhi-Zurich.
Air India is rerouting through Egypt and other available airspaces to maintain operations, while adding technical stops in Rome for New York-bound flights. The airline monitors the situation closely to ensure safety and operational feasibility.
