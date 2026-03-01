Air India's Strategic Flight Maneuvers Amid Middle East Crisis

Air India has announced adjustments to its flight routes to North America and Europe in response to restricted airspace over the Middle East. These changes will result in longer flying times and elevated operational costs.

The airline will cancel six flights on March 2 and extend the suspension of its services to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar. This decision affects several routes, such as Amritsar-Birmingham and Delhi-Zurich.

Air India is rerouting through Egypt and other available airspaces to maintain operations, while adding technical stops in Rome for New York-bound flights. The airline monitors the situation closely to ensure safety and operational feasibility.

