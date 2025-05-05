Left Menu

Global Headlines: India’s Diplomacy and Domestic Developments

Russian President Putin voiced support for India's fight against terrorism in a call with Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi comments on US trade negotiations, Japan shows defense support, and the Waqf Amendment Act stirs controversy. Other stories include legal developments and regional political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:33 IST
In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed Russia's strong support for India's anti-terrorism efforts during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing justice for the Pahalgam terror attack perpetrators. The bilateral conversation underscored deepening Indo-Russian strategic ties amidst rising global tensions.

As the international discourse evolves, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledged President Trump's rights to renegotiate tariffs, emphasizing India's readiness to engage in equitable trade discussions. Concurrently, Japan expressed its commitment to supporting India's defense strategies amid ongoing geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the domestic front, India faced various legislative and political activities. The Waqf Amendment Act stirred debate, with the BJP alleging Congress's misinformation tactics. In a separate incident, former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker's arrest highlighted ongoing legal apprehensions, while regional and state-level political dynamics saw the Karnataka government surveying Scheduled Castes for empirical data collection.

