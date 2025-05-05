Global Headlines: India’s Diplomacy and Domestic Developments

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed Russia's strong support for India's anti-terrorism efforts during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing justice for the Pahalgam terror attack perpetrators. The bilateral conversation underscored deepening Indo-Russian strategic ties amidst rising global tensions.

As the international discourse evolves, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledged President Trump's rights to renegotiate tariffs, emphasizing India's readiness to engage in equitable trade discussions. Concurrently, Japan expressed its commitment to supporting India's defense strategies amid ongoing geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the domestic front, India faced various legislative and political activities. The Waqf Amendment Act stirred debate, with the BJP alleging Congress's misinformation tactics. In a separate incident, former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker's arrest highlighted ongoing legal apprehensions, while regional and state-level political dynamics saw the Karnataka government surveying Scheduled Castes for empirical data collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)