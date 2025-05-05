Romania's Political Crossroads: Coalition in Turmoil

In a surprising move, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has revealed intentions to urge his Social Democrat Party to exit the nation's pro-western coalition. This announcement came shortly after a far-right leader advanced in the presidential election's initial phase, sparking speculations over the country's political trajectory.

Ciolacu's call for his party to reconsider its coalition participation underscores rising political tensions. It suggests that Romania's current political alliances might face significant realignments as parties respond to emerging electoral realities and public sentiments.

The potential withdrawal from the coalition may not only affect Romania's domestic policy directions but also its international alignments, particularly with western countries. With a crucial presidential election ahead, the country's political landscape is poised for substantial changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)