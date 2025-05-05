Netanyahu Announces Intensive Gaza Offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans for a new military offensive in Gaza. The aim, he stated, is to defeat Hamas with an intensive operation. However, Netanyahu stopped short of detailing how much territory would be seized.

In a video posted on X, Netanyahu mentioned that the population will be relocated for its protection. He emphasized that Israeli soldiers will not simply enter Gaza for raids and then retreat, suggesting a more prolonged military engagement.

This announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, yet the exact details and implications of the offensive remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)