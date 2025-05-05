Left Menu

Diplomacy in Action: Iran Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, called for restraint between India and Pakistan to avoid escalation after the Pahalgam attack. During his visit to Pakistan, both nations agreed on diplomacy to address regional issues. Araghchi plans to visit India, reinforcing Iran's diplomatic efforts in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:55 IST
Diplomacy in Action: Iran Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an urgent call for diplomacy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint following the rising tensions sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack. Araghchi's appeal came before his discussions with Pakistani leadership, aiming to mitigate potential escalation between the two nations.

During talks in Islamabad, Iran and Pakistan reached a consensus that intricate regional problems could be resolved through dialogue. Araghchi emphasized the significance of easing tensions in the region, stressing the importance of diplomatic channels to prevent future escalations.

Addressing reporters, Araghchi labeled India and Pakistan as friendly nations to Iran, highlighting the diplomatic balance Iran strives to maintain. His visit to Pakistan involved discussions with PM Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on regional stability and enhancing bilateral cooperation. Araghchi's subsequent visit to India intends to reinforce Iran's commitment to peace and diplomacy in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025