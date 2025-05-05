Diplomacy in Action: Iran Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In an urgent call for diplomacy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint following the rising tensions sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack. Araghchi's appeal came before his discussions with Pakistani leadership, aiming to mitigate potential escalation between the two nations.

During talks in Islamabad, Iran and Pakistan reached a consensus that intricate regional problems could be resolved through dialogue. Araghchi emphasized the significance of easing tensions in the region, stressing the importance of diplomatic channels to prevent future escalations.

Addressing reporters, Araghchi labeled India and Pakistan as friendly nations to Iran, highlighting the diplomatic balance Iran strives to maintain. His visit to Pakistan involved discussions with PM Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on regional stability and enhancing bilateral cooperation. Araghchi's subsequent visit to India intends to reinforce Iran's commitment to peace and diplomacy in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)